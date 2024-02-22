Cong to hold “symbolic assembly session” in Gairsain: Karan Mahara

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Feb: The Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to organise a one day symbolic assembly session in Gairsain, the summer capital of Uttarakhand, on 27 February. It may be recalled that the actual assembly session of the state assembly is due to be held from 26 February in Dehradun and will last till 1 March.

The decision to host a symbolic assembly session in Gairsain was announced by Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Karan Mahara today.

Mahara recalled that, during the statehood movement, one of the major demands of the statehood activists was to set up the capital of the new state in Gairsain. He claimed that, by respecting the sentiments of the agitationists, the Congress government led by former Chief Minister Harish Rawat had constructed an assembly building and other structures in Gairsain and had even organised an assembly session, there, but the BJP government has crushed the spirit of the movement. This practice has almost been eliminated.

State Congress spokesperson Shishpal Singh Bisht said that, at the call of State Congress President Karan Mahara, during the symbolic assembly held in Gairsain on 27 February, issues related to the state’s and public interest, as well as the land law, and the Ankita Bhandari murder case will be discussed. Issues like increasing unemployment in the state, crime against women, deteriorating law and order, deteriorating health services, recruitment scams, Agniveer Yojana, Joshimath disaster, Raini disaster, Silkyara Tunnel accident and increasing corruption in government departments will also be discussed by organising a Janata Sabha at Gairsain on 27 February.

Bisht claimed that the general public of the state has been invited to participate in the symbolic assembly session. He said that the ruling BJP has announced that the budget session of the state assembly will be held in Dehradun instead of Gairsain and the duration of the assembly session has also been kept a mere 3 days. Issues of public interest would not be discussed in detail.