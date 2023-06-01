Cong to stage dharna in Mussoorie on 7 June protesting ‘lack of development’

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 30 May: The Congress has demanded an account of 12 years from the Mussoorie MLA and Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi on 7 June. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat will lead the protest. Mussoorie Congress workers held a press conference under the leadership of City Congress President Amit Gupta, in this regard today and asked Minister Joshi for the past 12 years.

He alleged that Cabinet Minister Joshi has not done anything for the development of Mussoorie in 12 years. The announcements or schemes for Mussoorie have not been able to get off the ground. A sewage treatment project was started in Mussoorie which has not been completed till date. Work is being done on the Rs 144 crore Mussoorie Yamuna Drinking Water Pumping Scheme but the people have not yet received the water. The BJP workers on the other hand felicitated Minister Ganesh Joshi for getting Yamuna water to Mussoorie.

He said that more than Rs 7 crores have been spent on the beautification of the Mall Road, but today has turned into a pond. The pictures of Mall Road after the rains are embarrassing. The tourism season has started but neither the government, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi nor the administration has done anything about it. Work on the Mall Road is being done at a snail’s pace, which is causing direct loss to the local shopkeepers and traders of Mussoorie. Tourists are also returning with bad memories of the town. The tourism season is bound to be affected. Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi has been talking big about the development of Mussoorie but nothing is visible on the ground. Seeing the plight of the Mall Road, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat has expressed concern and announced a sit-in against the government.

On 3 June, Mussoorie Congress workers under his leadership will protest against the government and the local administration in the court premises. On 7 June, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat will stage a dharna at Gandhi Chowk here and ask CM Pushkar Singh Dhami many questions regarding Mussoorie. Congress workers Megh Singh Kandari, Ramesh Rao, former Vice President Mahesh Chandra, Rajeev Aggarwal, Danish Khan and others were present on the occasion.