Cong trying to create hindrance in tourism activities: Mahendra Bhatt

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Jun: Accusing the Congress of trying to obstruct tourism activities , the BJP today claimed that the Congress will again fail to create obstruction as it had failed to create propaganda in respect of the Joshimath disaster. BJP State President, Mahendra Bhatt , was responding to the queries of the media persons at the BJP State Headquarters here today during an informal interaction. He was referring to the dharna being staged by the Congress in Mussoorie.

Bhatt claimed that former Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s proposed dharna in Mussoorie to protest against poor condition of roads in Mussoorie is an attempt to completely disrupt the tourist season. He also claimed that the Congress party and the people of the state have rejected Rawat but he keeps doing such political dramas to remain in the headlines. However, during the peak tourist season in Mussoorie, to indulge in such dharnas is equivalent to misleading the tourists and affecting the local business during the peak season. He appealed to Rawat to postpone his agitation in the interest of the state and businessmen of Mussoorie.

Bhatt also sought to remind that this declared Dharna in Mussoorie is on the lines that was carried out by the Congress during the Joshimath disaster was also aimed at spreading misinformation. The BJP leader claimed that Dhami government is continuously doing excellent work towards improving the condition of roads and compared to what was the condition of roads during the chief ministership of Rawat, the condition is far far better. If Rawat really mulls over this, he will give up the idea of agitation in Mussoorie.

In response to the query by the media persons regarding 9 questions asked by the Congress, Bhatt said that in a democracy, some answers are provided by the people through their franchise and the people have been responding to the questions in every recent elections.

He said, all the Congress leaders including Harish Rawat sometimes praise the Dhami government and sometimes criticise, because they are not concerned with the issues of the people. There is a competition going on in the Congress who will criticise the government more.

Regarding the question asked about Love Jihad, he said that the government is bringing strict laws on all relevant subjects including religious conversion. All the cases are in the notice of Chief Minister Dhami and serious action is being contemplated. BJP believes that land jihad or love jihad is anathema to the Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and cannot be accepted at any cost.