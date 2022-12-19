Cong will hold ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign in U’khand from 26 Jan: Mahra

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 18 Dec: Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Chief, Karan Mahra today informed that Congress party would organise a new campaign called “ Haath Se Haath Jodo ” (Join Hands with Hand) from 26 January across the country, including in Uttarakhand. He claimed that the Bharat Jodo campaign organised by the party under leadership of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been a tremendous success. He was addressing the former MPs of the party, MP candidates 2019, the party MLAs, former MLAs and the 2022 assembly election candidates from Congress at Congress Bhawan here today.

Among those present were the Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, former state president Ganesh Godiyal, Former MPs Pradeep Tamta, Mahendra Singh Pal, MLAs Rajendra Bhandari, Mamta Rakesh, Sumit Hridayesh, Virendra Jati and several other senior leaders. State General Secretary Organisation Vijay Saraswat conducted the meeting.

Mahra claimed that the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was being led by the former national president of the party, Rahul Gandhi, had received huge public support across the country. After its huge success, the party had decided to hold another campaign from 26 January next year called ‘ Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan’, which would also be held across the country including in Uttarakhand. He said that at the state level, this campaign would be carried from booth level downwards till polling booth level and in the villages. Senior party leaders would lead padyatras at the block level.

Mahra said that door to door campaign would be carried at the local level to convey the message of Rahul Gandhi and the people would be made aware of the misdeeds of the Modi Government in the Centre and Dhami Government in the state. He further said that under the campaign, videos of Bharat Jodo Yatra would also be shown through video screens and bike rallies will also be organised by Youth Congress and students. At the district level, all senior party leaders would lead the campaign following which a Mahasangam programme would be held at the state level and national level leaders would address the party leaders and workers at the state level. He also informed that in addition, a women’s march would also be held under the leadership of Party’s National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.