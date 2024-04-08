“Cong will provide 30 lakh govt jobs in country”

Cong National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate releases party manifesto in Doon

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 7 Apr: Addressing a press conference at the state Congress headquarters here, today, Congress social media Chairperson and National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate released the Congress manifesto here in the presence of media persons. She claimed that this manifesto has not been made sitting in a room with the capitalists, but has been prepared by various experts and includes inputs from sundry others.

Shrinate claimed that this manifesto is the voice of this country, its website is also titled ‘Awaaz Bharat Ki’. It is the voice of crores of people of the country and reflects their hopes and expectations. The party is listening to their aspirations and fears, their sorrows, sufferings and troubles. This is a reflection of that and there are five main points in this manifesto – justice for women; justice for youth; justice for farmers, justice for labour, and equity, which is why it is called the Nyaya Patra. She claimed that the country has been facing many problems for the last 10 years and this manifesto has solutions to all of them.

Shrinate claimed that unemployment in this country is at the peak of 45 years. In this country, when the unemployed youth demand jobs, they are beaten up on the streets by the administration. Unemployment in this country is such that, every hour, two youths are committing suicide. And that’s why when Congress speaks about justice for youth in its manifesto. It has promised that all the 30 lakh vacant government posts will be filled, every educated youth will get apprenticeship at the rate of Rs 1 lakh per annum, Congress will free the youth from paper leaks. The Congress will bring the strictest law against paper leaks. It will make a job calendar in which job vacancies will be announced. The dates from announcement to receipt of appointment letter will be recorded, which will be a completely transparent system. And there is a special scheme for the youth of Uttarakhand. The whole country knows that all the youth of Uttarakhand give their services in the army. The present government has given the Agniveer scheme to break the morale of the army. She promised that the Congress would withdraw this scheme and, instead, give regular jobs to the youth.

Speaking about justice for women, Shrinate claimed that Congress woud ensure that they have money in their hands so that their families can progress and prosper. For this Congress will bring the Mahalakshmi Yojana, under which Rs 1 lakh will be deposited annually in the account of the head of a poor family. Fifty percent reservation in new government jobs would be given to women, they would be provided a safe and secure environment, hostels would be constructed for working women in every district. Crime occurs when women are not aware of their rights. Under a Nari Maitri programme, a woman will be appointed in every Mahila Panchayat who will work to inform women about their rights and their legal options.

Speaking about justice for farmers, Shrinate claimed that Uttarakhand’s products are known all over the country and the world. In the last 10 years, whenever farmers talked about their rights, they were harassed and exploited by the dictatorial PM Modi and prevented from reaching Delhi to protest. She also claimed that nearly 700 farmers sacrificed their lives in the farmers’ movement but Modi’s heart did not melt and the government has not come with a law on MSP. Congress has promised it will give full legal guarantee of MSP to the farmers and will waive their loans. The present government, she claimed, has waived Rs 16 lakh crores of its capitalist friends but the Congress will waive the loans of the farmers.

Shrinate also claimed that the minimum honorarium for MNREGA and all wages will be increased to Rs 400 per day by the Congress Government. She added that those working in companies like Zomato, Swiggy will get social security under the law and a Health Plan of up to Rs 25 lakh will be provided for diagnosis, treatment and medicines.

She also promised economic and caste census in the country and legal rights of water, forest and land and lease of forest land under Forest Rights Act within 1 year of coming to power. She said that tribal dominated areas will be notified.

Present at the press conference were Pradesh Congress Committee President Karan Mahara, media in-charge Dr Chayanika Uniyal, Senior Vice President (Organisation) Mathura Dutt Joshi, Chief Coordinator Rajiv Maharshi, Chief Spokesperson Garima Mehra Dasauni, Political and Media Advisor Amarjeet Singh, Uttarakhand Social media president Vikas Negi, state spokesperson Shishpal Singh Bisht, Sunita Prakash, state coordinator social media Vishal Maurya, etc.