Cong winning Parliamentary election in U’khand: Karan Mahara

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Apr: Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee President Karan Mahara has congratulated the voters of Uttarakhand and the officers, employees and security forces personnel involved in the election process for peaceful polling in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. On this occasion, he claimed that from the voting trends received in favour of the Congress Party candidates from across the state and the enthusiastic behaviour of the voters towards the Congress candidates, it is clear that the Congress Party will achieve success in the five Lok Sabha constituencies, which will help in inclusive sustainable development in the country.

On this occasion, State Congress Committee Vice President Organisation/Administration Mathura Dutt Joshi said that State Congress Committee President Karan Mahara voted in the bank building Ranikhet of his assembly constituency. In this sequence, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya cast his vote at Adarsh Higher Primary School Chhadayal Suyal in Haldwani, Harish Rawat at ITI Majra in Dehradun, Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee Election Committee Chairman Pritam Singh at his Vidhansabha constituency Brinad Chakrata, former State Congress President Lok Sabha candidate Ganesh Godiyal at his home constituency Paithani in district Pauri. Almora candidate Pradeep Tamta cast his vote in his home constituency Lob Bageshwar, Tehri Lok Sabha constituency candidate Jot Singh Gunsola cast his vote in Landhaura Musri, Prakash Joshi cast his vote in his village Khempur Nandpur Gebuwa booth Kaladhugi, Virender Rawat cast his vote in BSM Roorkee. Vice President Mathura Dutt Joshi cast his vote in his home constituency in Pithoragarh.