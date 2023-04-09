Cong workers will write daily letters to PM and CM: Karan Mahra

Cong to file defamation cases against BJP leaders from 14 Apr onwards

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 8 Apr: Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Karan Mahra and chairman of PCC’s Disciplinary Committee and former minister Nav Prabhat jointly addressed a press briefing at Congress Bhawan here today. Speaking to the media persons, Mahra claimed that the democracy and the constitution are being stifled by the BJP government in the country and that the constitutional institutions are being misused to suppress the opposition. In view of these attempts by the BJP to stifle the democracy, workers and the leaders from Uttarakhand Congress will be writing daily letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami till 30th April in protest. He informed that various programmes are being organised under the “Jai Bharat Satyagraha” programme, under which discussions will be held over tea, in the street level party meetings and in the press briefings to be held at the Block level across the state during this period.

Mahra claimed that BJP leaders across the country have used unparliamentary language on many occasions in public, they have made personal attacks on the leaders of opposition parties without any basis and tarnished their image by making unrestrained statements but did not face any legal action for their acts. He added that the party will make a compilation of the controversial statements made by the BJP leaders and file defamation cases against them at the district level.

Mahra said that various burning issues will be raised through the rallies, under the ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ programme and the Congress workers will be sending postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami under this programme which will be called ‘Aaj Ki Chitthi (Today’s letter)’. He informed that the beginning is being made from today itself and in today’s letter addressed to the Prime Minister, the party workers have written that they have assessed the present political situation of the country and that they feel that democracy, constitution and constitutional institutions and traditions are being weakened in the country. The party workers have further stated in the letter that they are committed to keeping the unity, integrity, democracy and constitution of the country intact. They will continue to fight for the protection of democracy and the Constitution, in accordance with the highest traditions of Indian culture. They have added that it is the duty of every Indian to maintain social and communal harmony in the country, and that they will continue to agitate towards a welfare state and against the growing economic disparities and for protecting the respect of democracy, constitution and constitutional institutions in the country.

Mahra further stated that from 14 April onwards, the party workers will start filing complaints at the district level against the controversial and defamatory statements of the BJP leaders.

On this occasion, Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the PCC, Navprabhat said that the burning issues at the state and national level will be mentioned in the letters to be sent every day along with the supporting data. Mentioning the issues, Navprabhat said that increasing crimes against women, a collapsed law and order situation, rising unemployment, rising inflation, increasing vacancies in army, issues related to the border security, farmers’ problems, tampering with social fabric, increasing atrocities on SC/ST are the burning issues in the country. The main objective of today’s letter programme is to attract public attention.