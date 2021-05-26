Congenital kidney problem treated at Mahant Indiresh Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 May: Twenty-two year old Anuj, a resident of Uttarkashi, was suffering from Hematuria (bleeding in urine). He sought treatment at many places, but could not find any relief. Then he reached Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital for treatment, where Doppler Ultrasonography and CT Angiography of the urinary system were conducted. After which, diagnosis of Complex Renal Arterio Venous Malformation was made, which was a bunch of abnormal vascular communication between arteries and veins. So, kidney sparing and minimally invasive (scarless) surgery was planned.

This surgery was performed successfully by Urologist Dr Vimal Kumar Dixit and Interventional Radiologist Dr Prashant Sarda and their team.

After this, Urologist Dr Vimal Kumar Dixit washed out the clots of blood deposited in the bladder and DJ Stent placement was done.

The patient was further taken for Hybrid and DSA Suite where his Angiography was done to characterise complex renal Arterio Venous Malformation which revealed complex communication between multiple arterial branches and veins within the right kidney making it difficult for simple renal sparing embolisation. Post angiogram embolisation of the same was done by interventional radiologist team including Dr Prashant Sarda, Dr Vishal and Dr Anil using coils and glue and the abnormal communication was closed. The treatment was successful and the patient recovered after the procedure. He no longer complains of Hematuria. In follow up scans, the Arterio Venous Malformation was found to be closed, thereby revealing a successful outcome. Urologist Dr Vimal Kumar Dixit and Interventional Radiologist Dr Prashant Sarda in their message to the general public said that Hematuria can be a symptom of a life threatening disease. It must not be ignored and the patient must seek immediate medical care.