Congregation of Bara Akhara Udaseen Sect reaches Guru Ram Rai Darbar for ‘Chaturmas Pravas’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Jul: A nomadic congregation of 50 sadhus from the ‘Shri Panchayati Bara Akhara Udaseen’, Kankhal, Haridwar, reached the Guru Ram Rai Darbar Sahib, here, today. This congregation visits all parts of the country to preach Sanatan Dharma. They were given a grand welcome by Mahant Devendra Das of Darbar Sahib and the President of the ‘Udaseen Bhesh Sangrakshan Samiti’. Traditional rituals were observed by the management committee of Darbar Sahib. The dignitaries were welcomed with the shower of flowers and raising of slogans in praise of Guru Ram Rai and Acharya Chandraji Bhagwan and playing of dhols. The students of Sanskrit Vidhyalaya won the hearts of everyone with Swastik Mantrocchar.

This congregation of sadhus and mahants will reside at the Darbar Sahib till the next chaumasa. This information was provided by the Manager of the Darbar Sahib, KC Juyal. He informed that, in compliance of with Covid guidelines, the programme was organised in a very limited way. The RT-PCR Covid-19 reports of all the arriving sadhus were negative and all of them have been fully vaccinated.

It’s worth mentioning that in compliance with the tradition of Sanatan Dharma, the nomadic congregation of saints and mahants of Shri Panchayati Akhara Bara Udaseen reaches the Darbar Sahib after the Kumbh Mela. They stay at for a period of 4 months. The four seats of Shri Panchayati Bara Akhara Udaseen are in the East, West, North and South. Thus, there are four Mahants. Under the leadership of these four Mahants, Mahant Raghumuni Maharaj, Mahant Umeshwar Das, Mahant Durga Das and Mahant Adityanand, this congregation will be in residence here. They are regarded as the nomadic pilgrimage of tapasvi saints.

During their stay at the Darbar Sahib, they offer special prayers, perform meditation and comply with Vedic traditions. Special religious rituals are carried out on particular dates in the month along with karmakand, poojan and aradhana. On Sunday, the sadhus carried out Ganesh-Panchdev and Kalash-Poojan with Vedic rituals.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahant Devendra Das said that this tradition has been in place for many years. The tradition of the saints is the identity of Indian culture. The arrival of the congregation is a matter of joy for the Darbar Sahib family.