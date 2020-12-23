Congress cancels all programmes for 3 days following Vora’s death

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Dec: The Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee organised an emergency meeting to condole the death of its stalwart leader Motilal Vora at PCC Office here. Two minutes; silence was also observed. As a mark of respect and mourning, the party also cancelled or postponed all its programmes scheduled over the next three days. It may be noted that In-charge of the party affairs in Uttarakhand, Devendra Yadav had arrived earlier today on an official tour of Dehradun and was scheduled to chair various meetings over the next two days with the party’s state and district level office bearers and office bearers of ancillary units.

Condoling the death of 93 year old stalwart leader Motilal Vora, Congress leaders said that he worked to boost the morale of the partymen by encouraging them in the most difficult phase of the party. The Congress party had lost a highly inspiring leader in his death. State Congress in-charge Devendra Yadav, PCC President Pritam Singh, former Chief Minister and currently national General Secretary Harish Rawat, Rajesh Dharmani, Leader of the Opposition Dr Indira Hridayesh, termed his death a huge loss for the party. They reminded the audience that Vora was a loyal and hard-working leader of the Congress Party and that his death had caused an irreparable loss to the party. Vora, while holding various positions in the party organisation and government, had worked towards promoting the policies of the party with selflessness. The space left vacant by his sudden demise could never be filled. They added that Vora would always live in the hearts of Congress workers. All the Congress leaders and workers were one with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

Among those present at the condolence meeting were AICC Secretary Qazi Nizamuddin, Prakash Joshi, Ranjit Rawat, Mahendra Pal, State General Secretary Vijay Saraswat, Ramayash Singh, Sarojini Kainthura, Narayan Pal, Vijay Pal Sajwan, Vikram Negi, Aryendra Sharma, SP Singh, Dhirendra Pratap, Jot Singh Bisht, Ganesh Godiyal, Madan Bisht, Sanjay Paliwal, Naveen Joshi, Rajendra Shah, Himanshu Gawa, Yashpal Rana and Mahanagar Congress President Lalchand Sharma.