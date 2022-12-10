Congress celebrates Sonia Gandhi’s birthday under Karan Mahra’s leadership

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Dec: Congress members under the leadership of State President Karan Mahra celebrated the birthday of party’s top leader and former national President Sonia Gandhi with great fanfare. Congress workers, under the leadership of Mahra, gathered in large numbers at Rajiv Bhawan and distributed sweets and cut the cake after raising slogans like “Sonia Gandhi Zindabad, Congress Party Zindabad”.

Addressing the gathering, Mahra said that the Congress party had a golden history. Carrying forward this glorious tradition, Sonia Gandhi had been a glorious example of sacrifice for the party workers. He added that the party members would continue to receive her blessings and guidance. He called upon all to work for the strengthening of the Congress party by taking Sonia Gandhi’s policies to the masses.

Mahra added that all Congress members should be determined to strengthen the party and the country under the able guidance of Sonia Gandhi. She had been leading the Congress party efficiently for a long time. Under her leadership and guidance, the UPA government worked hard for 10 years to protect the interests of the common person. Many public welfare schemes like MNREGA, Right to Information, Right to Education, Food Security Scheme were brought during the UPA rule. The PCC Chief added that remembering the sacrifice made by the Gandhi family for the unity and integrity of the country, the party leaders and workers would have to work for the strength of the Congress by adopting their policies and ideals. The Congress party had touched new heights under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and, in the coming times, it would be even stronger under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. It would once again rise to power with a huge majority at the Centre.

On this occasion, he also administered an ‘oath’ to the members as part of an awareness campaign for road safety being run by a local newspaper, Dainik Jagran. State Vice President Mathura Dutt Joshi, State Vice President Puran Singh Rawat, General Secretary Naveen Joshi, Manish Nagpal, Seva Dal President Hema Purohit, Pradeep Joshi, Garima Dasauni, Rajesh Chamoli, Laxman Singh Negi, Shanti Rawat, Pushpa Panwar, Najma Khan, Suleman Ali, Asha Manorama Sharma, Dr Arun Raturi, Rajesh Pandey, Bala Sharma, Savitri Thapa, Alok Mehta, Virendra Panwar, Mahendra Singh Negi were among those present.

After this, Congress activists under the leadership of Mahanagar Congress Jaswinder Singh Gogi distributed fruits to patients at Government Doon Medical College Hospital.