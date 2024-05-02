Congress committed to welfare of workers: Karan Mahara

International Labour Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 May: Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee President Karan Mahara greeted the workers across the state on the occasion of International Labour Day, today. On this occasion, Karan Mahara said that he had also started his life advocating for the rights of workers. He said that the Congress Party made continuous efforts during its governments to make the lives of workers simple and pleasant. Karan Mahara said that the workers have a unique contribution in laying the foundation stone of the country, by putting in long hours of hard work and struggle. They also ensure their integral participation in nation building.

Referring to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country, the Congress Party has promised five justices and 25 guarantees, in which “Labour Justice” is especially important. Many revolutionary steps have been taken to provide adequate remuneration to the workers and to protect them from exploitation in the Congress manifesto. He said that workers’ right to health, respect for labour, urban employment guarantee, social security, secure employment are guaranteed by the Congress. He said that, if the Congress government is formed at the Centre, the self-respect of labourers, workers and sisters/brothers working in the unorganised sector would be ensured.

Mahara said that the Congress Party will provide free universal health facilities to the workers as a health right, Employment Guarantee Act for urban areas, a national minimum wage of Rs 400 per day as a respect for labour, and MNREGA workers. In the form of secure employment, the contract system in main government works will be stopped. It has been decided to implement life and accident insurance for unorganizsed workers as social security.

On the occasion of Labour Day, a programme was also organised at Clock Tower under the aegis of Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Labour Cell. On this occasion, a large number of Congress workers and representatives of labour organisations were present.