Congress considers one family as its four Dhams: MP CM Chouhan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Feb: BJP has brought a large number of party leaders from across the country to Uttarakhand to campaign for the party candidates.

Today, apart from BJP President JP Nadda, Union Minister VK Singh, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also in Uttarakhand. In addition, Bihar Minister Shahnawaz Hussain was also in the state to campaign in the areas that have a significant Muslim population like Vikasnagar and Sahaspur.

Chouhan today campaigned in some constituencies of Udham Singh Nagar district and addressed a public rally in Bajpur in support of BJP candidate Rajesh Kumar. Chouhan said that Narendra Modi is a boon to India. Earlier, India was seen only through the eyes of corruption, there was not enough respect and honour for the country at the international level. After Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, he ensured that the respect and honour of the country was enhanced tremendously. Today, the whole world is in awe of Modi, Chauhan claimed. He added that this was not only an honour for Modi but for all the 130 crore people. Chouhan pointed out that Rahul Gandhi claimed there are two Indias created by the Modi Government, while the reality is that India was deliberately divided into two in 1947 when Jawaharlal Nehru became the PM. India was again fragmented in 1962 when China occupied a large area of the country. On the other hand, after Modi became PM, Chinese aggression in Galwan was strongly responded to, forcing it to beat a hasty retreat.

CM Chouhan said that, for the BJP and the rest of the country, the Chardhams are Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri but, for the Congress, the Char Dhams are Sonia Dham, Rahul Dham, Priyanka Dham and Robert Vadra Dham.