Congress does not spare any opportunity to insult Sanatan Dharma: Kainthola

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 10 Jan: The BJP has accused the Congress State President and other leaders of spreading confusion regarding the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

State BJP spokesperson Bipin Kainthola said that the Congress party does not want to leave any opportunity to insult Sanatan Dharma, but such conspiracies are not going to reduce the enthusiasm of the people of Devbhoomi regarding the temple.

Answering the questions of journalists at the party headquarters, today, Kaithola said that the mentality of Congress leaders has always been to defame and insult Sanatan Dharma. Not only Congress but the entire arrogant alliance is not able to digest today how the idol of Ramlala is going to be installed in Ayodhya.

He said that the Congress party leaders are making heinous allegations that Akshat Pujan is being made from rice and roli, etc., obtained from the market. He said that it is clear from their words that, either, they have no knowledge of the Sanatan rituals or they are doing so for political reasons.

He alleged that the statements of Congress leaders on Akshat Pujan invitation reflect their anti-Sanatan thinking. Uttarakhand is the land of Gods and the people living here know very well how in the Sanatan Puja system, the worship of God is done. He alleged that Congress leaders are making wrong statements on the greatness of Lord Ram to please a family. This was the same Congress whose leader had given an affidavit in the Supreme Court that Ram was ‘imaginary’. At a time when the dream of Sanatani people all over the world is about to come true, they are hurting public sentiments. He expressed confidence that the people of the state would teach the Congress a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections for the third time in a row.