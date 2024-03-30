Congress has looted country for over 60 years: Dhami

CM Dhami holds road show in Tharali to seek votes for Anil Baluni

By Arun Pratap Singh

Tharali (Dist Chamoli), 29 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a road show and a rally here, today, in support of Anil Baluni, the BJP candidate from Garhwal Lok Sabha parliamentary seat. In the rally, the CM, calling upon the people to vote for Anil Baluni, praised the works of the BJP governments. The public meeting was organised at Ramlila Maidan here. In his speech, the CM also lashed out at the Congress on several issues.

The CM reminded that, even in the assembly elections, he had launched the campaign from Tharali. Welcoming the large number of people present, Dhami said that he is feeling proud to come to the holy land of Chamoli district. This is the land of farmers and soldiers who serve the state in very adverse geographical conditions. He also paid tribute to Tharali’s martyr, Bhavani Joshi, on this occasion.

Dhami reminded that voting for the Lok Sabha is to be held in the state on 19 April. He said the Garhwal region needs to get the benefit of the experience of BJP candidate Anil Baluni. He said that the responsibility of carrying forward the development works started by the outgoing MP Tirath Singh Rawat rests on the shoulders of Anil Baluni. Together with him, the state government would ensure rapid development in the region. The CM added that many development works have been done in this area, including the Gwaldam to Karnaprayag Road being re-developed.

The Chief Minister said that the whole of India is moving ahead because of the vision and determination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A new story of development is being written. India’s respect has increased in the world. It has emerged as a powerful country under Modi. Despite difficult times like Corona, India’s economy has moved on to become the 5th largest in the world. After Corona, free ration is being given under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The skills of India’s youth are being improved. After 2014, the foundation stone of 15 new AIIMS has been laid under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Development work of 74 new airports is under progress. The development work of the railway stations is going on. Vande Bharat train is being operated in Uttarakhand and in many other states. Considering the entire country as his family, the Prime Minister has been continuously working for the development of the people standing at the last end of society.

Dhami claimed that the Prime Minister has transformed Mana village of Chamoli from the last village of the country to the first. Now every remote village of the country is the first village of the country. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, 25 crore people have been brought above the poverty line in the last 10 years. Tap water has reached more than 12 crore homes. 50 crore people of the country have been connected to the banking system. Today the money comes directly into the beneficiary’s account from Delhi and Dehradun. More than 50 crore people are getting free treatment through Ayushman cards. Under various schemes, assistance worth thousands of crores of rupees has been given to the poor to make them self-reliant. CAA has been implemented in the country under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Article 370, which promotes separatism and terrorism in Kashmir, has been abrogated. The evil practice like triple talaq has ended. The dream of building a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya has come true.

He said that the Congress, which ruled the country for 60 years, has simply looted the country. The Congress leaders have been involved in plunder of resources, in scams and in corruption. All the opposition leaders are forming alliances to save their families, parties and existence. They have looted the country by ruling for 60 years. After the Mughals and the British, the blamed for making India poor goes to the corrupt Congress governments.

BJP candidate Anil Baluni said that a large number of local people and party workers have come to the programme. Every party worker and supporter would have to work very hard till 19 April after which he would work for all the people of the constituency. The mega campaign has been launched from Tharali since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has special attachment to Uttarakhand and Chamoli district. The Prime Minister is well familiar with this area. As a Rajya Sabha MP, he got many other works done including installation of a Doppler radar and rail connectivity. Baluni said that he is available for the people all the time.

Present on this occasion were Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, MLA Bhopal Ram Tamta, MLA Anil Nautiyal and others.