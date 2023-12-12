Congress has no moral right to question investment efforts: BJP’s Bipin Kainthola

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 10 Dec: Responding to allegations made by the Congress, BJP State spokesperson Bipin Kainthola has countered, stating that those who took away industrial packages have no moral right to question investment possibilities.

While reacting to Congress’s statements on the Investors’ Summit, Kainthola accused their leaders of falsely portraying development support while ignoring Congress’s misdeeds during its governance. He questioned why Congress leaders like Harish Rawat failed to mention the special industrial package given to Uttarakhand by the NDA Government until 2013, which was later discontinued by the then UPA government. Kainthola criticised Congress for neglecting the state’s industrial development during its rule.

Kainthola alleged that Uttarakhand is progressing in all sectors, and industrialists are willing to contribute to the state’s growth. He highlighted the support provided by the Modi’s guidance and criticised Congress leaders for their opposition to development initiatives.

Kainthola expressed regret that Congress consistently fails to play a positive opposition role and instead focuses on spreading confusion and tarnishing the state’s image.