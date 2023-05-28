Congress leaders pay rich tributes to Nehru on his death anniversary

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 May: On the occasion of the death anniversary of the first Prime Minister of independent India, Bharat Ratna, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru at the Congress Bhawan here today, the Congressmen paid floral tributes and garlands on his portrait, remembering him with reverence.

On this occasion, National Spokesperson of Congress and former MP Ami Yajnik, while highlighting the biography of Pandit Nehru said that the Congress was very proud of the sacrifices and contribution made by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru during the freedom struggle. He had made a major contribution in India’s development by laying the foundation of a progressive, secular and modern India. All Indians remember him with gratitude. He said that even today the principles of Panchsheel of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru give the message of peace to the whole world. He had carried out a new experiment of socialism, democracy and planning in the history of parliamentary democracy, which gave a new direction to the wind of democracy in the whole world. He laid a strong foundation for India’s industrial development by playing an important role in building the public sector. She claimed that the foundation of independent India’s strong economy was laid only because of his efficient leadership and vision and thinking of development. Pandit Nehru had presented a new model of India’s development in the whole world. Even today, he is considered the father of mixed economy all over the world.

Ami Yagnik further claimed that in order to erase Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru and his works and his memory, some forces which are in power at present are making many ill-conceived efforts. She called upon Congress leaders to respond to their evil attempt. He said that the people of India are giving answers from time to time to those who are talking about freeing the Congress from the politics of India, one day they themselves will be free from the politics of India.

On this issue, the Vice President of State Congress Organisation/Administration said that the creator of modern India. Nehru was in favour of pluralistic society, democracy and equal rights and opportunities on the nation’s resources for social justice and shared prosperity. He showed the way to keep the unity, sovereignty and integrity of India intact and to counter the political forces of divisive ideology and initiated the Non-Aligned Movement and by increasing India’s pride among the nations of the world, stood in the role of world leadership. He said that by following the path shown by him, the Congress leaders will have to fight firmly against the forces working to promote communalism, hatred and violence.

On this occasion, Garima Mahara Dasauni, Chief State spokesperson Congress Committee, claimed that at the midnight of independence, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had said that this is not the time to rest or sit quietly, but to make continuous efforts. To serve India means to serve millions of suffering people. It means ending poverty, ignorance, disease and inequality of opportunity. The ambition of the greatest man of that generation was to wipe every single tear from every eye, it may be difficult, it is also possible that it is impossible, but the Congress will have to take a pledge that till the tears of the victims are gone. Till then the work of Congress will not be over.