Congress protests against price rise in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 22 Mar: Congress workers protested fiercely against rise in prices, here, today. Slogans were raised against the BJP central and state governments.

Congress workers under the leadership of city president Amit Gupta gathered at the Picture Palace Chowk here and burnt the BJP in effigy while raising slogans. Amit Gupta said that inflation is at its peak in the country, with the prices of vegetables, gas, petrol and diesel skyrocketing, but the government has done nothing. It was said that the Congress is raising its voice on the road and in Parliament, but the deaf and dumb BJP government remains immobile. Despite being a double engine government, taxes have been increased on electricity, water, sewer as well as educational material. He alleged that the government wishes to create an atmosphere of anarchy in the state, which the Congress would not tolerate.

He declared that, in the coming days, the Congress party would intensify its agitation against price rise. Among those present were Megh Singh Kandari, Mahesh Chand, Waseem Khan, Roshan Lal, Ram Prasad Kavi, Naginder Uniyal, Jagpal Gusai, Mahima Nand, Ramesh Rao and many others.