Congress protests undeclared power cuts in Uttarakhand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Jun: Uttarakhand Congress President Karan Mahara today expressed his displeasure over the undeclared power cuts being resorted to across the state, by the state government. In a statement issued today, Mahara said that even as the scorching heat is prevailing in the state, the state government has resorted to undeclared power cuts which is resulting in gross inconvenience to the people and that the farmers are unable to irrigate their fields due to power cuts and as a result the crops are getting damaged.

Karan Mahara claimed that the government is constantly increasing the prices of electricity, but is unable to provide facilities to the public. The prices of electricity are being increased again and again by the government, but at the same time, the power supply situation continues to worsen instead of improving. The public is being forced to face the heat by undeclared power cuts for many hours every day. This has also led to crisis of drinking water supply in many areas. The government is keeping silent over the crisis, he alleged.

Mahara said that the same is the case with the government’s door-to-door tap water scheme. The government has installed taps in the villages while wasting public money, but did not make any arrangements to ensure water supply. Taps installed in the rural areas are running dry with no source of water being connected to these taps. He demanded that government clarify to what extent the government’s door-to-door tap scheme has been effective. He said that the water taps installed in people’s homes by misusing public money have become mere show pieces. He also said that complaints of huge scams and corruption have also been received in the door-to-door tap scheme, which should be investigated at a high level.

State Congress President said that the summer season is at its peak in the whole country and as the heat is increasing, the drinking water crisis is also deepening in many areas of Uttarakhand . Most of the people depend on natural drinking water sources in the hill areas of the state, but almost 50 percent of the drinking water sources in the hills have dried up from the month of April itself.

He also said that at present the Chardham Yatra and tourism season is at its peak in the state of Uttarakhand and tourism and pilgrimage is the main source of income for the people of the state, but due to the ill drawn policy of the state government, there is acute drinking water crisis in the rural and hill areas. Karan Mahara has demanded that the government withdraws the increased electricity rates, stops undeclared power cuts immediately and makes drinking water available through alternative means in water-stressed areas.