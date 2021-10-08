Congress seeking to politicise Lakhimpur tragedy: Madan Kaushik

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Oct: BJP State President Madan Kaushik said, today, that what happened in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh was unfortunate and such incidents ought not to happen at all, but the Opposition needed to exercise restraint in the matter. He alleged that Congress leaders have been trying to provoke the farmers for a long time. There was no need to politicise the incident as the UP Government was seriously ensuring fair and quick investigation into the incident and no one guilty would be spared.

It may be noted that Congress leaders in Uttarakhand undertook fasts today to protest the arrest of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Kaushik alleged that Congress had been provoking the farmers for a long time. When the Congress leaders did not succeed, they resorted to politicising the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to flare up emotions. He claimed that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had already made it clear that the government was standing with the farmers and the incident would be thoroughly and fairly investigated. The UP Government would certainly ensure a fair inquiry, but the Opposition parties were looking at the incident as a political opportunity that they could encash. He appealed to the Congress leaders to come forward in a positive way for the uplift of the farmers and underprivileged sections and give up negative politics.

The BJP state president added that due to its loss of connect with the people and its wayward policies, the Congress had been marginalised across the country. He claimed that the farmers still trusted the BJP. The Centre was coming up with several schemes across the country aimed at doubling the income of the farmers.