Congress spreading confusion on anti-copying law: Bhatt

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun 14 Feb: The BJP has accused the Congress of playing politics and spreading confusion regarding the anti-cheating ordinance and the successfully held Patwari recruitment exam.

Strongly criticising the statements of veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat and other Congress leaders, Party’s State President Mahendra Bhatt said today that confidence in the recruitment system has been restored by the recently concluded examination. Now only those with the intention of copying and the opposition parties are afraid of the new law, who are involved in spreading rumours on this issue.

Bhatt was interacting informally with the media at the BJP State Headquarters here today. He termed the statements of Congress leaders regarding the examinations held on Sunday as unfortunate. He said, irresponsible statements are being made by the former CM and other senior Congress leaders even after the State Public Service Commission clarified the policy direction regarding sealing of question papers and leak proof examination. He taunted those who were having doubts in this respect to contact the State Public Service Commission and seek clarification in this regard themselves.

On the statement of postponing the examinations till the confidence of the clean recruitment process is established, Bhatt asserted that faith of those undertaking the competitive exams can only be restored through successful conduct of the competitive exams and not by postponing them. Successful conduct of the Patwari test was one way to restore the confidence and trust of the youth in the fairness of such tests. He claimed that Congress is indulging in dual speak and unnecessary politics by demanding postponement of the examinations.

Bhatt said that, instead of lauding the country’s strictest anti-copying law, the Congress is spreading rumours and confusion among the youth of the state on the issue. He further asserted that only those who had the intention of playing politics or those who want to indulge in unfair means in the competitive exams need to fear such a strict law.