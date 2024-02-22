Cong’s mock assembly session in Gairsain a political stunt: Bhatt

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Feb: BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt termed Congress’s announcement of running a mock session in Gairsain in protest against the actual budget session to be held in Doon as political drama, reflecting its duplicity. Speaking informally with the media persons here today, Bhatt claimed that, after being continuously rejected by the public, Congress can only satisfy its ego by running a fake government. He also termed the announced parallel house as an insult to democratic traditions and constitutional processes.

Bhatt said that by organising such political stunts, the Congress is insulting the temple of democracy and constitutional traditions. The decision of the Congress Party exposes its political duplicity as the MLAs who had urged the government to hold the session in Dehradun also included a large number of Congress leaders. On the one hand, the Congress MLAs requested the government to hold the budget session in Dehradun and, on the other, the Congress party is trying to play a political gimmick by announcing a mock session in Gairsain the next day after the commencement of the session. Bhatt claimed that the Assembly is the best platform to discuss all the issues on which they are going to pretend to run the House on the streets. It is sad that Congress MLAs have time to do politics but do not have time to raise public issues in the House.

Bhatt said that everything from creation of the state to declaring Gairsain as the summer capital has been done by the BJP governments. He sarcastically said the public has rejected Congress in several elections one after the other during the past 10 years and the party is not expected to come to power for many more years. That is why the party is announcing fake assembly sessions. Bhatt also claimed that the people of the state will never forgive the Congress for this public insult of democratic traditions and the upcoming elections are going to teach it a befitting lesson.

Dhami directs officers to implement decisions taken at CMs’ conference in Delhi

Dehradun, 21 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with senior officials of the government at his Camp Office here, today, and discussed in detail the points discussed at the Chief Ministers’ Conference organised under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

During the meeting, the CM instructed officers on early implementation of the decisions taken during the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister.

He said that the benefits of various public welfare policies and schemes of the double engine government are being extended to the last person of society at a fast pace. Due to the efficient leadership and foresight of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, new momentum is being given to the development of Uttarakhand. The state government is continuously working towards taking the resolution of “Antyodaya and Garib Kalyan” towards success and to develop and get included Uttarakhand among the leading states of the country. He also called for concerted efforts from all in this direction.

