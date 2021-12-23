Cong’s Veer Gram Pranam Yatra a political stunt: BJP

Dehradun, 21 Dec: BJP has claimed that Congress’s Veer Gram Pranam Yatra was nothing more than a political stunt. Senior BJP leader and state spokesman Suresh Joshi today said that the Congress loved to pretend a lot during the elections and in the past its leaders became part time Hindus and now the party was pretending to be caring for the welfare of the soldiers of the country.

Joshi claimed that people of Uttarakhand would not fall for the political stunts of Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders. He reminded that the Congress leaders had called late General Bipin Rawat a street goon when he was the Army chief, and now they were pretending to be paying a tribute to him. Congress leader Navjot Sidhu had referred to General Bajwa of Pakistan as his brother, whose hands were stained with the blood of soldiers of India during terror attacks in Pulwama.

Joshi also sought to remind that most senior leaders of Congress had raised fingers of suspicion in respect of the surgical strikes and air strikes conducted by the Indian defence officers. He added that at the time when Indian Armymen were engaged in a conflict with Chinese army men in Doklam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was holding a secret meeting with the Chinese diplomats in New Delhi. Even now, Rahul Gandhi had claimed in his address in Dehradun that the battles were not won with weapons which was an insult to the soldiers, Joshi claimed. He added that BJP was confident that nefarious designs of Congress in the coming polls in Uttarakhand would not succeed and that the patriotic people of Uttarakhand would once again teach Congress a lesson.