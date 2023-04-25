Conserve petroleum products for health & environment protection: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

Saksham 2023 event organised by Indian Oil

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Apr: ‘Saksham’ is an annual flagship event of PCRA of one-month duration. It is held to sensitise citizens about the need of fuel conservation for health and environmental protection, as well as to help India reduce its reliance on crude oil imports.

Saksham-2023 was inaugurated today at IIP Dehradun. State Minister of Health Education and Cooperatives Dr Dhan Singh Rawat was the Chief Guest on the occasion. He emphasised on adopting new measures and initiatives for energy conservation. He stated that, since conventional energy sources will be unavailable in the future, it is necessary that efforts be made to conserve petroleum products. Dr Dhan Singh Rawat also administered a pledge to conserve petroleum products in all spheres of activities so that scarce resources last longer. On this occasion, IIP Director Anjan Ray also stressed upon the need to use alternate energy as it will help reduce Carbon emissions to achieve net zero.

Dr Suneel Pathak, in his speech, informed the gathering about many new initiatives being taken in the nation. A Walkathon was also held by the students on this occasion.

Prabhat Kumar Verma, DRSH, Dehradun Indian Oil & SLC, Uttarakhand, shared the agenda of Saksham-2023 and the activities to be carried out. Nishant Kumar, TM, BPCL, shared energy saving tips in day to day life. The vote of thanks was proposed by Deepak Kaushik, DGM, Dehradun Retail, HPCL.