Construction of prefab buildings has begun for disaster affected families of Joshimath: Sinha

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Jan: Secretary, Disaster Management, Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha, briefed media at the Secretariat Media Centre here, today, about the work being done by the state government on the relief, rescue and permanent/temporary rehabilitation, etc., after land subsidence and landslides in Joshimath.

He added that the work on land levelling, installation of water and power connections and sewerage for the pre-fabricated buildings to shelter the disaster affected families has begun in village Dhak of district Chamoli on land owned by the State Horticulture Department. The model prototypes of one, two and three BHK apartments have been finalised already and work has begun under the supervision of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee.

Sinha added that an amount of Rs 3.45 crores has been distributed, so far, to 261 affected families in Joshimath as interim relief. He added that, in case of any such requirement, the option of arranging accommodation for the displaced families in the hostels of Bhararisain Vidhan Sabha has also been kept open.

Secretary Sinha also claimed that the discharge of water in certain areas of Joshimath which had been measured at the peak level of 540 Litres per Minute (LPM) initially, has now reduced to 180 Litres Per Minute. It may be recalled that the discharge in between had reduced to around 100 Litres per Minute but had increased again following rains in Joshimath some days ago.

Sinha said that the temporarily identified relief camps in Joshimath have a total of 656 rooms with a capacity to host 2940 people, while the sites in Pipalkoti have 491 rooms with a capacity to host 2205 people. He added that, till now, cracks had been noticed in 863 buildings. One area/ward had been declared unsafe in Gandhinagar, 2 wards in Singhdhar, 5 in Manoharbagh, and 7 in Sunil. In the areas declared unsafe, there are a total of 181 buildings located. So far, 278 families have been temporarily displaced as a precautionary safety measure. The number of displaced family members is 933.