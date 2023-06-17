Construction of Singtali motor bridge will start soon at the predetermined place: Satpal Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Jun: Satpal Maharaj , Minister of Public Works, Tourism, Irrigation, Minor Irrigation, Panchayati Raj, Rural Construction , Watershed Management, Endowments and Culture, inaugurated the Singtali bridge connecting Garhwal and Kumaon on the Kaudiyala Beas Ghat motorway under district Pauri.

He said that in 2006, financial and administrative approval was issued to the motor road from Vyas Ghat to Kaudiyala for the construction of Singtali Motor Bridge . It was completed in several phases in 2019.

It was cancelled by the then-government in the year 2020 but in 2021, it was decided to rebuild them at the same place where the mandate of 2006 was issued; this mandate was issued on May 18, 2021. This bridge , to be built at 114 crore, will connect both Garhwal and Kumaon divisions, for which a geotechnical survey, design drawing and finance were also arranged, but it was changed in July 2021.

The PWD minister said that at present, where there is a Singtali suspension bridge , the executive body for the motor bridge has been directed to prepare the design and DPR for the motor bridge at its place itself. The inspection has been done, and the information has been given to the executive body.

Regarding the construction of the bridge at the designated place , a delegation of Singtali Motor Pul Sangharsh Samiti met the Public Works Minister Satpal Maharaj and urged him that soon the work of construction of the motor bridge should be done at a place called Singtali , where the mandate has been done.

Maharaj assured the delegation that public sentiments will be taken care of and the motor bridge of Singtali should be built where the suspension bridge is built. He said that this bridge would serve to connect the mandals of Satpuli, Siddha Khal, Rikhanikhal, Nainidanda (Garhwal) and Ramnagar (Kumaon), for which the road has been constructed.