Continuous rains in U’khand block many highways, swell rivers

Dehradun, 19 Jun: The weather conditions in Uttarakhand have worsened due to continuous rains since Thursday. Many highways and link roads have been blocked due to landslides while the rivers and streams are in spate due to incessant rains. Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Rishikesh and Haridwar. As a precaution, the surrounding population has been shifted to safer places during the night itself. An alert has been sounded in many places as rivers continue to swell in places like Devprayag. An alert was also sounded in adjoining areas due to rising water level in Alaknanda and Mandakini. Gangotri, Badrinath, Kedarnath routes are also blocked due to landslides occurring in many places along every route of Char Dham temples. Life has been badly affected in the state particularly in the hills and there are reports of water flooding many houses in the state in various places.

It may be recalled that the Meteorological department has issued warning of heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday in many places in the state. The police and the district administrations are stated to be constantly monitoring this and have been busy in evacuating the people trapped in the homes safely. The water level of the Ganga is rising in Haridwar. Ganga is flowing at 294.40 meters above the danger mark of 294 meters. The Ganga Canal has been closed due to the large amount of silt in the water flow. The administration had alerted all the flood posts while issuing an alert yesterday. The submerged area was evacuated. Simultaneously, vigilance has been increased around river bank areas of Ganga in the hills and in Rishikesh and Haridwar. The Ganga was flowing above the danger mark in Devprayag due to incessant rains. The Ganges was reported to be flowing at 464.00 meters in Devprayag, while the danger mark is above 463. The Devrpayag Sangam point is also submerged in water. Badrinath Highway NH-58 is closed near Vyasi due to heavy landslide. The links roads are also closed due to debris coming down from the hills and covering the road. Yamunotri National Highway is closed near Dharasu Band. NH team was reported to be busy in clearing the road to enable movement. The district headquarter including Gangotri Yamunotri is witnessing light cloudy weather while it is raining in Dhuntri area of Dunda. Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway is closed near Kanchan Ganga, Radang Band, Lambagad, Kali Mandir on Hathi Parvat, Pagal Nala. Stones are falling from the hills in several places on the highway making the movement of traffic risky. The Karnaprayag-Tharali motorway, the highway connecting the Kumaon region, is also closed at many places. 150 people were reported to be stranded in vehicles since yesterday due to blockade on Karnaprayag-Gwaldam road between Nalgaon and Amsauda.

Monsoon is continuously active in the state since Thursday evening. On the other hand, the Kailash Mansarovar road in Pithoragarh district of Kumaon could not be opened even on the tenth day. Thal-Munsiyari and Dharchula-Tawaghat roads are also closed in Pithoragarh district. The District Magistrate has issued an alert in the settlements along the river.

In Dehradun as per the weather bulletin issued by the state government, four rural roads were stated to be blocked.