Contribute to making of New India: Gov Maurya

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Jan: Governor Baby Rani Maurya has extended her greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of Republic Day.

She has reminded that the Constitution of India was promulgated on 26 January, 1950. This is the day when the nation reiterates its determination to pursue justice, freedom, equality and brotherhood.

She has paid tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and architect of the Constitution Baba Saheb Ambedkar, as well as all the great freedom fighters and members of the constituent assembly. She also remembered soldiers of the armed and security forces who work day and night for the security of borders and internal security.

She has added that the last one year was very challenging for all due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Extraordinary confidence and determination were shown by the entire country, including Uttarakhand, during the crisis.

Governor Maurya has also thanked the Prime Minister, Narendra Mode, who led from the front during these challenging times. She has also congratulated all the scientists, doctors, nurses, health and sanitation workers, police and administration, as well as the various social organisations. She has expressed happiness that the world’s biggest vaccination programme has been launched from 16 January.

The Governor has expressed satisfaction that the COVID cases have decreased in Uttarakhand, also, but reiterated the need to continue with full precautions. Even after being vaccinated, there is need to follow all the guidelines related to prevention of COVID.

Governor Maurya has drawn attention to the many schemes being run by the State and Central Governments for the overall development of Uttarakhand. It is necessary for the prosperity of the state that equal opportunities be provided for the development of women, youth, farmers, traders, and all the classes and communities. Employment and health schemes should be implemented for the economic growth and overall welfare of women. Women are the backbone of the social-economic development of this state. Their good health, nutritious food for them and their family, their economic empowerment are priorities of the Government, Maurya has asserted.

She adds that growth centres are being opened in rural areas for the women and youth by the State Government, where self employment opportunities are being created through self help groups. It is necessary to make Atmanirbhar Uttarakhand to make the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission a successful one. Farmers of the State are being benefited from the Pradhanmantri Kisaan Samman Nidhi Yojna. Loans without interest are being provided to farmers and self help groups under the Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Sahkarita Krishi Kalyan Yojna. Tourism, yoga and Ayush reflect the identity of Uttarakhand. By including the modern manners and styles with traditional identity, people have to make these sectors the means of economic development. Integrated Model Agro-Tourism Villages should be developed in the state through tourism, organic farming, yoga and Ayush. This will not only create employment opportunities at the local level but tourists from across the globe would able to see the state’s diversity.

Governor has also said that basic facilities such as electricity, water, roads, education and health should be made available easily to rural people of the state. Saubhagya Yojna provides electricity to people’s houses. Water connection will be provided to every rural house by the end of next year. Water connections are being provided for just Rs 1 in rural areas of the state. Many steps are being taken to strengthen the health system amid the challenge of COVID-19. Preparations are going on at the government level for the Haridwar Kumbh. With the blessings of Sadhus & Sants, and cooperation of the local people, successfully organising the Kumbh is the state’s priority.

She has added that the making of new India is underway. The day is not far when India will hold again its position of “Vishva Guru”. India has again proved its eminence by fighting successfully against the COVID 19 pandemic. Now it is required that our young generation should give its hundred percent contribution to the making of new India while assimilating Indian culture and values along with new progressive thinking.