Contribution of doctors in our society is unforgettable: Ritu Khanduri 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 July: Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha speaker, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, participated in the medical service honor ceremony 2023 organized by ‘Vichar Ek Nayi Soch’ organization in Dehradun on National Doctor’s Day on Saturday. She inaugurated the ceremony by lighting the lamp duly at a hotel, in Saharanpur Chowk.

During the program, the Speaker honored the doctors who have done remarkable work in the field of health. She also extended greetings and best wishes to all the doctors , medical staff and health service providers on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day.

She said that this is a unique occasion when we honor our doctors for their significant contribution and appreciate their talent, strength and dedication.

Bhushan said that the contribution of doctors in our society is unforgettable . They dedicate their entire life to our service and play a pivotal role in taking care of our health and well-being. Their work is a matter of great pride, as they work to the best of their ability, knowledge and determination to safeguard the good health of patients.

Khanduri said that today we should also keep in mind that this day is not only for doctors but for all the medical personnel involved, such as nursing staff, appointment staff, paramedical staff and all scientific and rural health workers, dedicated to providing health services. All these service providers have put in untiring efforts to save and strengthen lives through their ingenuity, strength and dedication.

Vichar Ek Nayi Soch Social Organization Patron SD Joshi said that Vichar Ek Nayi Soch is a social and non-profit organization, which has been working in the health sector for more than 10 years. This organization has been organizing free medical health camps in border villages for a long time and also provides medicines and various necessary tests free of cost.

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and former Governor of Maharastra Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Ramtek Peethadhishwar Swami Ajay Das, Patron SD Joshi, President Arun Chamoli, Secretary Rakesh Bijalban, Manoj Istwal, Mahant Ravi Shastri, Vinod Rawat were present on the occasion.