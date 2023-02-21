Contribution of ex-servicemen necessary for nation’s growth: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Feb: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated as the Chief Guest in the 16th National Convention of the Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha at Bhaniawala here on Sunday. On the occasion, he felicitated the members of the Sanstha who have worked selflessly in various fields. He also released the souvenir of the organisation.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said that the Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha is doing commendable work in the field of nation building. The more than 90,000 members of the organisation are working with great determination to serve the country by taking the form of a big family. The Sanstha is working with soldiers and patriotic citizens in the field of character building. It is a matter of pride for each one to be a member of this family.

He pointed out that national integration and character building complement each other. One is not possible without the other.

Lt-General Singh said that the progress of any nation depends on its citizens. Citizens contribute to nation building on the strength of their patriotism and discipline. “We have to recognise our leadership spirit, on the basis of which we can once again make India the Vishwaguru,” he affirmed. “India’s civilisation, culture and history are rich, which provide the spirit of leadership. This period of Amritkal belongs to India and we have to recognise it.”

The Governor said that the idea of ​​nominating ex-servicemen from the municipal to the parliamentary level has been proposed. With the representation of ex-servicemen in social, political, economic and educational fields, they would be able to contribute to the progress of the country.

Founder of Holy Chintan Dhara Ashram, Prof Pawan Sinha, Founder of Vishwa Shanti Kendra, Acharya Dr Lokesh Muni, Lt J Ashwin Kumar Bakshi, Lt J Shakti Gurung and others also presented their views. National President of the Sanstha, Colonel Tejendra Pal Tyagi conducted the programme. Members from different states and union territories of the country including National Secretary Rajendra Bagasi participated in the national convention.