Contribution of ISRO in field of space science is unprecedented: Governor

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 11 July: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd), participated as Chief Guest in the Indian Space Congress, “Reimagining Space for Social and Economic Upliftment”, organized by Satcom Industries Association (SIA), on Tuesday.

The Governor said that India has given birth to many promising scientists in the field of space and has made continuous progress and through such events, doors of new opportunities are also opened for young and passionate scientists. He said that through space research, unprecedented work can be done in the fields of health, education, weather and disaster management, which are currently in progress.

Lt-General Singh further added that this event is a place for us to highlight our achievements in space exploration, satellite technology and scientific excellence. It brings together the brightest scientists, experts and visionaries from diverse disciplines to exchange knowledge, build collaborations and spark new ideas that will define the future of space exploration. The Governor also thanked the Indian Space Organization ISRO , which is cooperating in this program, and said that the contribution of ISRO in the field of space science is unprecedented as well as an example for the whole world. He said that India’s Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan missions have become a source of inspiration for all the space organizations of the world.

The Governor said that sustainable development is the need of the hour. Sustainable development works for the development of all by overcoming differences in human development, values and cultures by going beyond different boundaries. On many occasions, the Prime Minister has also proposed a word in front of the world, and that is LIFE which means Lifestyle for Environment. Today we all need to come together and take forward the Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE) as a campaign.

Gurmit Singh said that Uttarakhand is a state sensitive to natural calamities, and through technology, there is a lot of success not only in preventing calamities but also in relief works. Loss of life and property can be prevented through technology, as well as time is saved through the right information at the right time. He said that we are helping people in Uttarakhand through these experiments. The Governor also invited all the constituents of the Indian Space Congress to come and work in Uttarakhand.