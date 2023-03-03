Contribution of women in U’khand is immense: Dhami

CM launches Women Safety Week

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the Women’s Empowerment and Safety Week and ‘Promoting Women’s Participation’ on International Women’s Day at his official residence here today.

On this occasion, the CM announced that persons who try to stop violence against women and children would be honoured by the government. He also announced that those who inform the police or try to stop child marriage would also be honoured.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated the e-paper, ‘Apni Vani’, for women empowerment and child development and also released a short film on self-defence for women. During the programme, the Chief Minister also honoured those who have done excellent work on preventing child marriage and social concerns by presenting certificates.

The Chief Minister extended best wishes for the Women’s Safety Week programme. He said that the backbone of any society or state are its strong women. If the women power of a state is progressing, then the development of that state is certain, no one can stop the progress of the state or that society. He reminded that women have made special contribution to the formation and progress of Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that women have always been prioritised in the policies made by the double engine government of BJP. He also mentioned several central and state schemes being run to ease the hardship of women. He added that it was the responsibility of all to ensure that women and girls are provided the opportunity to move ahead in life.

Women Empowerment and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, continuous efforts are being made to empower women economically, socially and politically in the state. Mahalakshmi kit is being given on the birth of a girl child. Under the Nanda-Gaura scheme, an amount of Rs 51,000 is being given to the girls on passing Class 12. The department is working towards making women self-reliant through several schemes. He said that under the Women Empowerment and Safety Week, programmes are being organised by the department throughout the week.

MLA Durgeshwar Lal, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Secretary HC Semwal, Special Secretary Ridhim Aggarwal were among those present on the occasion.