By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 1 June: Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, SM, Commandant, Indian Military Academy, conferred the Bachelor’s Degree by the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi to Thirteen Cadets of Science stream and Fifteen Cadets of Humanities stream of 123 Course of the Army Cadet College Wing on Saturday, 01 Jun 2024, during the Convocation Ceremony of ACC Wing in the coveted Chetwode Hall of the Indian Military Academy.

The Army Cadet College is a premier training institute of the Indian Army, which acts as a feeder institute to the Indian Military Academy. The training curriculum at ACC Wing is made to ensure holistic development of cadets physically, mentally and intellectually. Every cadet undergoes a Graduation program augmented with rigorous military training to imbibe traits required by them to become Commissioned Officers in the Indian Army. The convocation ceremony marked the culmination of the three-year training curriculum at ACC Wing. In July 2024, the Cadets of the graduating course will join the Indian Military Academy as Officer Cadets for a one-year Pre-Commissioning Training.

Lt Gen Jain in his convocation address, congratulated the cadets for successfully completing the rigorous training and having crossed an important milestone in their professional career. He emphasized that character, self-discipline, courage, motivation, positive attitude & professional competence are pillars of a successful Army Officer.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gold Medal was awarded to Wing Cadet Quarter Master Dinesh Kumar, COAS Silver Medal was awarded to Wing Cadet Captain Jitendra Thirpola and Company Quarter Master Sergeant Vikas Singh Chauhan won the COAS Bronze Medal.

Commandant’s Silver Medals for being First in Service Subjects was awarded to Wing Cadet Captain Jitendra Thirpola, First in Humanities Stream to Wing Cadet Captain Jitendra Thirpola and First in Science Stream to Wing Cadet Quarter Master Dinesh Kumar.

Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain, also awarded the Commandant’s Banner to BOGRA COMPANY for being the Champion Company of Army Cadet College. The Banner is awarded to the Company, which excels in competitions like Sports, Academics, Camps, Debates and Interior Economy. In the end, the Commandant complimented Brigadier Sameer Karol, Commander, Army Cadet College Wing and his team of instructors and faculty members for their diligent efforts in shaping the cadets into competent officers.