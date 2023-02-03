Cooperative banks told to grant more loans to Women SHGs

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Feb: A review meeting on Cooperative Banks was held at the Registrar’s Office Auditorium here today. Registrar Alok Pandey called upon the Cooperative Bank managers to encourage creation of more Self Help Groups (SHGs) of women and to ensure more loans to them. He observed that many self-help groups funded by cooperative banks and MPAX were doing great work. He said that the GMs of banks ought to form 100 new women self-help groups where a thousand women would be joining as members. By selling their products in the market, they would become self-sufficient. The Registrar instructed the secretaries and general managers to run a special campaign for loan recovery. Special attention needed to be given to the accounts which had become NPA. He said that the Cooperative Bank ought to actively promote Cooperative Doon Silk Bazaar and help in the marketing of their products.

NABARD Chief General Manager VK Bisht said that NABARD is ready to help in more activities under the cooperative sector. The Chief General Manager said that the distribution of short term and medium term loans in the cooperative sector ought to be proactively promoted as he had observed a considerable reduction in approval of such loans in the state. This, he said was a matter of serious concern.

Chief General Manager Bisht said that cooperative banks and societies ought to focus on making FPOs. NABARD, he said would provide all possible help for FPOs related to agriculture and horticulture. It was mandatory to form two FPOs in every district, and NABARD would help in this direction. Bisht said that NABARD would also help through grants to construct cooperative society buildings. He asked the General Manager and Secretary to send proposals through the registrar to make the buildings as models. NABARD would provide money for it soon. He said that District Cooperative Banks could take grants from NABARD to install V-sets.

In the financial literacy seminar, discussion was also held on making bags for the promotion of cooperative banks and spreading good messages by creating training buildings for cooperatives, installing new computer sets in the branches of district cooperative banks.

Also present at the meeting were Registrar Ira Upreti, Joint Registrar MP Tripathi, Managing Director, State Cooperative Bank, Neeraj Belwal, DGM, NABARD, Bhupendra Kumawat, GM, Dehradun, CK Kamal, GM, Pauri Garhwal, Surya Pratap Singh, DGM Bandana Lakheda, along with secretaries and general managers of 10 districts and other officers.