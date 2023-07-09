Cooperative Minister waives Rs 49 crore interest of 31,000 deceased defaulting farmers of MPAX

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 July: State Cooperative Minister, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, has taken an important decision for the dependents of the deceased defaulters of cooperative societies, in a press conference organized at State Integrated Development Project Directorate, Rajpur Road, Dehradun, on Saturday.

He said that the government has waived Rs 49 crore 22 lakh 67 thousand interest of 31221 MPAX defaulter farmers since the sixties. He said that the principal amount of Rs 74 crore 18 lakh 28 thousand will be deposited by the dependents of the deceased by September 30. The OTS scheme was launched today for the first time in MPAX. The heirs, and relatives of the deceased defaulters who are willing to take advantage of this scheme, will be waived 100 percent interest in their account on depositing the principal amount.

Dr Rawat said that the officers of the Cooperative Department have been working on this One Time Settlement Scheme (OTS) in the cooperative societies for the last 6 months. The officials had talked to the relatives of the deceased defaulters about this, in which the government has taken an important decision of interest waiver. He said that 40% of this interest will be borne by district cooperative banks and 60% by cooperative societies.

The Cooperative Minister said that such committees used to become defaulters in the elections, it is their endeavor that elections should be held transparently in all the committees. The target of the Cooperative Department is that this time they will make 2 lakh new cooperative members. He said that there are 12 lakh cooperative members in the state and 5 lakh new members have been made since he took charge of the cooperative department. The Minister released 8010576576- a toll-free number to become 2 lakh new members. You can become a new co-operative member by giving a miss call on this number and you can also become a new member by depositing a fee of Rs. 108 in the committees. 4000 people have become online members and 2000 people have become members by going to the committees. This campaign will last for 50 days. All 670 cooperative societies will be made eligible for election. Elections will be conducted with honesty and transparency.

Minister Dr Rawat said that for the first time on July 1 and 2, a historic cooperative conference was held in New Delhi, in which people from 9 countries participated. The vision of the ministry is that from local to global, from MPAX at the village level to the state and the country, everyone will be connected. Dr Rawat said that the co-operative will now be governed by the national policy, the Union Ministry of Cooperatives is making new biology for the whole country, 22 states have agreed to this, the formation of model bylaws will bring more transparency in the cooperative and help the farmers of the village. Union Cooperative Minister Amit Shah has given the goal of bringing transparency in the election process to the cooperative sectors and taking them from familyism to farmers, on which we are working, a new cooperative university is being built in the country which will have training and research related to cooperatives.

Registrar of Cooperatives, Alok Kumar Pandey, said that for the first time in the state, on the instructions of the Minister, the Cooperative Department is bringing an OTS scheme for the dependents of the deceased in cooperative societies, in which the dependents will be given interest waiver and exemption to deposit the principal amount.

On this occasion, Registrar of Cooperative Department Alok Kumar Pandey, Chairman of District Cooperative Bank Tehri Garhwal Subhash Ramola, Director of State Cooperative Bank Manoj Patwal, Additional Registrar Ira Upreti, Additional Registrar Anand Shukla, Joint Registrar MP Tripathi, Deputy Registrar Ramindri Mandrawal, Deputy Project Director Rajesh Chauhan, were present.