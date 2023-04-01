Cooperatives will take prosperity to the grassroots: Home Minister Amit Shah

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 30 Mar: Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the complete computerisation of 95 Joint Farm Cooperatives, 95 Jan Suvidha Kendras, 95 Jan Aushadhi Kendras and all multipurpose cooperative societies of the state at Rishikul Maidan, here, on Thursday.

On this occasion, farmers doing commendable work in the agriculture and horticulture sectors of the state were also felicitated. Cheques were distributed to the beneficiaries of Deendayal Upadhyaya Kisan Kalyan Yojana.

Home Minister Amit Shah also watched adocumentary based on the ‘Mukhyamantri Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana’, Joint Cooperative Farming and PACS computerisation.

Minister Shah said that, in October 2021, the work on computerisation of PACS across India started in Uttarakhand. Today, after 17 months, computerisation of all 670 PACS has been completed. He appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Dhami and State Cooperative Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat. Uttarakhand is also the first to start 95 Jan Aushadhi Kendras and Jan Suvidha Kendras along with cooperative societies. For the first time in 75 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created a separate Ministry of Cooperatives in the country for prosperity through the institution. Today, through the Ministry of Cooperation, work on computerising all the 63,000 PACS of the country has begun. Today, by computerisation of 360 cooperative bank branches, 670 multipurpose packs, 670 MPAX, the Uttarakhand Government leads in the cooperative sector in the entire country. The 95 Jan Suvidha Kendras will work to deliver various schemes of the Central and State Government directly to 95 villages. Through this, M-Pax will also be strengthened. Upto 50 to 90 percent cheaper medicines will be available from Cooperative Jan Aushadhi Kendras. The model of integrated collective cooperative farming has also been launched in 95 development blocks of Uttarakhand today.

Minister Amit Shah added that a National Cooperative University is being set up under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A National Cooperative Data Base is also being prepared. A policy on Cooperatives is also being formulated for the present times. Multi- state cooperatives have been formed for the production of seeds. Work has also been done to form a multi-state cooperative for the export of farmers’ products. In the coming time, work on water management of villages can also be handed over to PACS. Work has been done to connect farmers with limited land holdings with animal husbandry, fisheries and other businesses.

“We are moving fast in the direction set by the Prime Minister to double the income of the farmers through cooperatives,” stated Shah. “All the initiatives taken by the central government in the cooperative sector have been implemented by the Uttarakhand Government for the benefit of the small farmers.”

Chief Minister Dhami said that it was a matter of great fortune that to get the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah. Without the right policies and honest intentions, the country cannot develop and, on these two principles, the country is moving forward under the leadership and guidance of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. Both have also had special attachment and affection for Uttarakhand. The various schemes launched by Minister Shah, today, would definitely benefit the person standing last in line.

He reminded that the tradition of cooperative functioning has existed in India since ancient times. There should be a spirit of cooperation instead of competition in cooperatives, he advised. Cooperation is of utmost importance for today’s new generation because it wishes to be self-reliant as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister said that, by handing over the Ministry of Cooperatives to Amit Shah, he showed how important cooperatives are for him. Under the leadership of Amit Shah, this Ministry is providing a separate administrative, legal and policy framework to further strengthen the cooperative movement in the country. The Ministry is working towards streamlining procedures for ease of doing business for cooperatives and enabling the growth of multi-state cooperatives. The objective of the Cooperative Department and all its related institutions is not only to provide cheap loan facilities to the farmers, but also to improve their standard of living by empowering the rural and urban weak and poor. Today, with the aim of bringing financial transparency in various functions of multi-purpose primary agricultural credit cooperative societies and to digitally empower the societies, the work of computerization of MPAX has been completed in the implementation of Digital India, the flagship programme of the Government of India.

He added that with the guidance of the Prime Minister and the blessings of the Home Minister, the state government has taken several major decisions in the last one year, be it anti-copying law, uniform civil code, religious conversion law, new sports policy, or the new education policy.

“We have never backed down from taking any major decision and will never do so,” he asserted. “Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has made unprecedented strides in development, this development journey will continue even further.” Cooperative Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that all cooperative societies in Uttarakhand have been brought completely online. Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to achieve this feat. The Madho Singh Bhandari Joint Cooperative Farming has been started in all the 95 development blocks of the state. Under the Deendayal Upadhyay Kisan Kalyan Yojana, 7.8 lakh farmers have been given interest-free loans.

Member of Parliament Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that Amit Shah is doing the work of taking PM Modi’s resolve of a self-reliant India to completion. The schemes which have been launched in Uttarakhand, today, would benefit the people of the state a lot in the coming times.

Among those present on this occasion were Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, Rajya Sabha MPs Dr Kalpana Saini and Naresh Bansal, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, MLAs Madan Kaushik, Adesh Chauhan, Pradeep Batra, President of the District Cooperative Bank Pradeep Kumar, Secretary, Cooperatives, BVRC Purushottam and other dignitaries.