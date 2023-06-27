Coordinated efforts needed to counter drug menace: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Jun: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Monday participated in a state-level workshop organised at Government Doon Medical College on the occasion of ‘International Anti-Drug Day’.

On this occasion, he also administered a drug-free oath to the present students. Addressing the gathering, the Governor said the use of drugs and intoxicants is a serious problem for society. The increasing use of drugs from small villages to big metros is worrying. Technology is progressing at a rapid pace, in the same way, production, transmission, distribution and consumption of drugs and intoxicants are also increasing.

He added that all sections of society would have to make coordinated efforts to prevent the consumption and distribution of drugs. Public awareness is very important in drug prevention. He called upon the youth to keep themselves away from drugs and intoxicants on the strength of their strong will, self-control and self-discipline.

Governor Singh emphasised that the cooperation of every section of society along with the determination of each individual to create a drug-free society can play a big role in ending the menace. A conscientious and efficient police system would also help reduce the menace of drug abuse. The administration, police and civil society have to work with commitment to end it. Mutual coordination and coordinated efforts of educational, social, political and religious sectors will play a vital role in creating a drug-free society by creating awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.

Gurmit Singh wanted all the students present in today’s workshop to take a pledge and play an important role in the drug-free campaign.

Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat added that a comprehensive public awareness campaign is very important to eliminate drugs from society. It is important to inform people about the side effects from time to time. The government, he claimed, is taking effective steps in this direction. The government had set a target of a drug-free Devbhoomi by 2025, which would require public cooperation. On this occasion, the Health Minister also gave information about various health schemes to the people present.

Principal of Doon Medical College Dr Ashutosh Sayana, Additional Secretary, Health, Amanpreet Kaur, Registrar, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Medical Education University, Dr MK Pant, the Organising Chairman, Dr Devvrat Rai along with the students of Doon Medical College, and other dignitaries were present.