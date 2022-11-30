‘Copenhagen Business School’ and ‘Himalayan School of Management Studies’ strike a new friendship

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Nov: Students from Copenhagen Business School, one of the largest institutions of higher education in Denmark and one of the largest business schools in Europe, got an opportunity to interact with students of another major institution of North India situated in the lap of Himalaya, namely Himalayan School of Management Studies, Swami Rama Himalayan University.

SRHU campus was abuzz with fun and camaraderie when students from as many as eleven countries came together on a single platform. Apart from exchanging views on business learning, relevant to their careers and personal development, the students got a rare opportunity to know and appreciate each other’s ethnicity and rich cultural diversity.

The foreign guests, who were at SRHU for a week, were especially taken in by the Yoga and meditation sessions that left them feeling rejuvenated both mentally and physically. They expressed confidence that they would carry the newly acquired insights from India to work with renewed zeal on their master and other degrees. “The purpose was to come to SRHU for a week, and reflect about the lived experience and process it in a way that achieves maximum learning and put it in right perspective,” stated a team member from CBS.

“All this was possible because it’s a beautiful campus, with a lot of green space that provides the right energies to reflect and go deep into our minds to understand our purpose in life,” stated another student.

“We came here to reflect. And this has been a perfect place, quiet and calm. The Yoga sessions have been wonderful and it was so nice to integrate with the students studying here. There was a lot of cultural element that has broadened our knowledge of the world,” stated another group member from CBS.

Dr Vijay Dhasmana, VC Swami Rama Himalayan University interacted and exchanged notes with the guest students and was elated to observe the ease with which the young members of the world were adding to their ‘global perspective.’ “I am confident that the exchange will greatly add to the value to their lives and help them create new networks,” he underlined.

Amongst the highlights of the visit was a talk delivered by Prof Sudhanshu Rai on the significance of ‘Business Skills’ relevant to contemporary times. Dr Amit Nautiyal, Dr Som Aditya Juyal and Prof Amar Sathe coordinated the visit.

The stay culminated with a group photograph and memories for life.