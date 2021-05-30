Corona cases coming down in U’khand

Dehradun, 29 May: For the second day today, the number of fresh cases of Corona was less than 2,000. A total of 1687 fresh cases were detected in Uttarakhand in past 24 hours as per the health bulletin issued this evening. What should be a matter of great relief, is the fact that Dehradun which was the most affected district in the state is also witnessing a sharp decline in the number of fresh cases. A total of 285 cases were reported in Dehradun from a total of 7578 tests conducted during past 24 hours. A total number of 32,682 tests were reported to have been conducted in the state for Corona infection. The total number of deaths reported in past 24 hours has also come down to 58 but still remains higher than the national average. Certainly, there is a lot of improvement required to bring the number of tests down. The recovery percentage has gone up to 86.81 percent though it remains lower than the national average of above 90. The good thing is that the positivity rate has also fallen below 10 percent, which is an indication that the second wave is waning.

The situation in the hills is more serious however and Chamoli district has reported 203 cases in past 24 hours, indicating the fact that the government needs to focus on hills too. Pithoragarh too reported 215 cases and Nainital reported 176 cases. Haridwar reported 186 cases and US Nagar reported 92 cases. Clearly, while the cities have shown positive effect of the lockdown with lesser number of cases, but the infection continues to be worrisome in the hills which have relatively much poorer health infrastructure to deal with the pandemic.

At the same time, black fungus cases also continue to be reported from various hospitals across the state and some of the deaths were linked to the black fungus in the state. So far there are 192 reported cases of Black fungus with 13 deaths in the state. Vaccination drive remains affected in the state however and only 15,460 persons were vaccinated today. A total of 2,66, 144 persons in the age category of 18-44 have been vaccinated in Uttarakhand so far while the total number of partially vaccinated persons is 22,04,837. These are those who have received one dose of the vaccine so far. The number of fully vaccinated persons having received both the doses so far is 6,83,052.