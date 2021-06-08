Corona cases continue to decline in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Jun: With just 395 fresh Corona cases reported in the past 24 hours in the state, it is becoming clear that the second wave is ebbing fast in Uttarakhand. With these cases, the total number of cases of Corona including those reported in the first wave has gone up to 3,84,419 in the state.

A total of 21 deaths were reported due to Corona over the past 24 hours in Uttarakhand. During this period, 2335 people were discharged from various hospitals. At present there are 14,122 active cases of Corona in the state as per the Health Bulletin issued by the State Health Department this evening. A total of 94 cases of Corona were reported in Dehradun district in the past 24 hours out of a total of a total of 5044 tests conducted in the same period. Two cases were reported in Bageshwar, 64 in Almora, 11 in Champawat, 62 in Haridwar, 35 in Nainital, 18 in Pauri Garhwal and 12 in Pithoragarh. Three cases were reported in Rudraprayag, 39 in Udham Singh Nagar and 10 in Uttarkashi.

The total number of mucormycosis (Black Fungus) cases reported so far in Uttarakhand has reached 304.

As against this, 24,432 persons were vaccinated in Uttarakhand, today, taking the total number of those vaccinated partially (with one dose so far) to 23,84,552 and those fully vaccinated to 6,88,337.