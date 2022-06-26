Corona cases surge in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jun: Corona cases are witnessing a fresh surge in Uttarakhand. A total of 40 fresh cases of Covid infection were reported in the past 24 hours in the state with Dehradun reporting the maximum number with a figure of 25 cases, while several other districts reported zero number of cases. Haridwar reported 6 cases, while Tehri, Nainital and Pauri reported 2 cases, each.

At the same time, 40 patients of Corona also recovered during the past 24 hours. It may be recalled that as per the health bulletin issued yesterday, 52 fresh cases of Corona were reported in Uttarakhand which indicates a fresh surge in cases and indicates the need for greater testing and better compliance to Covid protocols in public places.

In all, 374 samples were sent for testing in past 24 hours to various labs in Dehradun and a total of 1788 samples were sent for testing in the state during the past 24 hours. No death was reported in the past 24 hours due to Corona in the state.