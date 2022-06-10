Corona cases surge in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Jun: It was the second consecutive day, today, when Corona cases surged in Uttarakhand. In past 24 hours, 32 new cases were reported in the state. It may be recalled that yesterday, 27 new cases of Corona were reported. Of the total number of 32 cases, 20 cases were reported from Dehradun alone. Haridwar reported 4 cases, while US Nagar and Tehri districts reported 3 cases each. Two cases were reported from Nainital district while no cases were reported from the remaining districts.

The sample positivity rate too has increased to 2.65 percent now in the state.

It may be recalled that Corona is seeing a surge in the country, with Mumbai reporting maximum number of cases.