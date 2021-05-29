Corona epidemic causing menstrual problems in women: Dr Sujata Sanjay

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 May: During periods, women need to pay more attention to their health. There are approximately 335 million menstruating women and girls in India, who face multilevel barriers to effective menstrual hygiene management (MHM) due to various social and economic factors. According to the Health Ministry data, only 12 percent of the country’s women and girls use sanitary napkins, while the majority of women use clothes.

Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Sanjay Orthopedic Spine & Maternity Centre, Jakhan, Dr Sujata Sanjay said today that the power to fight diseases decreases in women during periods. Therefore, focus on health and nutrition along with menstrual hygiene is a must during Covid-19. Mostly women forget to take care of themselves in the service of family. Cleanliness will keep women healthy and will give confidence and eliminate fear.

Stating that Menstrual Hygiene Day is celebrated all over the world on 28 May, she said its main objective is to make girls and women aware of hygiene during menstruation.

The lockdown crisis has affected menstrual hygiene and health of women globally. Supply of menstrual products is restricted at many places. Women in quarantine or in hospital due to being found positive to the corona virus are struggling to maintain menstrual hygiene. Therefore, adequate supply should be ensured of sanitary pads, etc.

Dr Sujata Sanjay added that this epidemic causes more concern for women, because it can worsen their menstrual cycle. Periods sometimes do not occur, ie amenorrhea happens during a traumatic event. It prevents ovulation and periods. Dysmenorrhea is also associated with high stress conditions. It involves unbearable pain in the uterus during periods.

She added that some home remedies can be adopted for this. The use of basil leaves will help in reducing stress such as Tulsi tea. Green tea with lemon and honey also relieves stress. The root of Ashwagandha in a glass of warm milk every night is an option.

She advised women to wear clean underwear. In addition to sanitary pads, they could also use tampons and menstrual cups. If using a tampon, change it every two hours. They can also use cotton cloth, washing it thoroughly with Dettol before using it.

Light physical and mental exercises, Yoga and meditation can prove to be good during periods. Eat a balanced diet rich in vitamins and protein. At this time, it is better not to eat a non-vegetarian diet. Take rest. Take a break between household chores.