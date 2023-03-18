Countdown begins for International Day of Yoga- 2023 at Parmarth Niketan

By Our Staff Reporter

RISHIKESH, 17 Mar: This morning, after the successful completion of the week-long festivities and celebrations of the International Yoga Festival (IYF) from 8 to 14 March at Parmarth Niketan, in which 1500 participants from nearly 90 countries joined together to practice yoga on the holy banks of Mother Ganga, Yoga lovers from across the world came together once again at Parmarth Niketan, here, for the curtain raiser of the 100 day countdown to the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2023 in partnership with the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) , New Delhi, and Union Ministry of AYUSH. A special programme on the Common Yoga Protocol was led by Dr Ishwar Basavaraddi, Director of Morariji Desai Institute, in the presence of Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan, and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, Director of the International Yoga Festival.

The commemoration took place on the sacred Aarti Ghat of Parmarth Niketan. Swami Chidanand and Sadhvi Bhagwati gathered with Yogis from around the world as well as with the Rishikumars of the Parmarth Gurukul. The aim was to raise awareness about the holistic benefits to health and well-being of Yoga for people from every walk of life and culture. With the ease of technology, the extended Parmarth Niketan Family from across the globe also joined this celebration through livestreams.

Swami Chidanand shared “The United Nations declaration of International Day of Yoga has exponentially increased the awareness and enthusiasm for Yoga worldwide. “The message to all yogis joining us today from across the world is to be the light of Yoga and oneness and to bring that light to their communities and countries. The mantras, traditions and heritage of Sanatana Dharma have never been only for India, they are for all. We celebrate India’s presidency of G20 and the mantra, the vision and the culture of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, and ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, because this perspective is only possible because of Yoga.”

Sadhvi Bhagwati said “Yoga is a way of life that infuses every minute and moment and every action.”