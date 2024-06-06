Country expressed their trust in BJP-NDA: Naresh Bansal

DEHRASUN, 4 June: National Co-Treasurer and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Naresh Bansal has expressed happiness over the victory of BJP-NDA in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and various assembly elections. For this, he has expressed his gratitude to the God-like people of the entire country including Uttarakhand. Bansal celebrated the victory by distributing sweets with the Chief Minister and State President including all the workers of the state at the BJP State Office in Dehradun.

He said that this is the trust of the people on the guarantee of the respected Prime Servant Narendra Bhai Modi.

Naresh Bansal said that it is the victory of development over corruption that for the third time BJP led NDA has been given the opportunity to form the government under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further added that even though all the opposition parties were united, they could not stop the victory chariot of BJP led NDA. The Sanatan people of Uttarakhand have once again stamped the work of the double engine government by giving all the five seats in favor of BJP. He said that respected Modi will form the government for the third time and will hoist the flag of development.