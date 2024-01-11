Courageous Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s victory in the Bangladesh general elections is being questioned by some because of the low voter turnout and the absence of opposition parties due to a boycott. At the same time, others are hailing it as a victory for democracy and secularism. This includes India, which would have been most adversely affected if she had lost.

Sheikh Hasina has been fighting a hard battle to keep her country on the straight and narrow path of development. She faces an opposition that comprises the inheritors of military coup legacies, religious fundamentalists, and vestiges of the support for Pakistan. Along with this, for very long, she has had to deal with the consequences of the civil strife in Myanmar, which includes the influx of a large number of refugees.

Her performance record is extraordinary with regard to the economy, as well as maintenance of good relations with the international community, particularly India. The last is quite an achievement considering the continued, though diminished, influx of Bangladeshi illegal immigrants into India. She is the first to have implemented policies that have promoted industrialisation to competitive levels. Her unyielding attitude has ensured enforcement of law and order – not an easy task at all considering the challenges. She has managed to obtain India’s cooperation in difficult circumstances, something that cannot be said for other South Asian nations.

Naturally, her hard line on national issues has drawn criticism from nosey-parker nations and organisations, which believe their approval is a must for third world leaders to stay in power. Fortunately, despite allegations of autocratic behaviour – pretty necessary under the circumstances – the opposition parties have not received much sympathy or support, not just because of their past record, but also for diminishing the nation’s democracy by declaring an election boycott. Usually, in many third world nations, this is a precursor to a military coup or international intervention. It is will be incumbent on India, also, to ensure no such thing happens. Among others, China will be most eager to stir things up to further disturb India’s neighbourhood.

Concern is also being expressed about what will happen after Sheikh Hasina; whether she will be able to leave the nation in a stable condition. This is, of course, in the realm of conjecture. A healthy economy, better standard of living, an improved education system, etc., are the best guarantees for the future. With help from India and the South-East Asian countries, this can be ensured. It would be the best legacy Sheikh Hasina can bequeath to her people.