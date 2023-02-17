Court grants bail to Bobby Panwar, others

Dehradun, 15 Feb: The court today finally granted conditional bail to 7 people, including the president of the Uttarakhand Berojgar Sangh, Bobby Panwar, who was part of the agitation against the recruitment examinations which had turned violent following which he was arrested along with others. All the 7 accused have been granted a conditional bail by the court of Dehradun Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Laxman Singh on a personal bond of Rs 30,000 each. Earlier, 6 people have also got bail in this case. In such a situation, now all 13 people in this case will soon be out of jail.

The Court directed all the seven persons who were granted bail today that they will not tamper with any evidence, will cooperate with the police investigation and will not be part of any violent protest. The court further directed them that they will not cause any damage to any government property. Another condition put by the court is that the accused will not involve themselves in any act of intimidation.

Not only this, the court has imposed a ban on the bail granted accused to participate in any sit-in demonstration without prior permission. According to the conditions of bail, the court has also emphasised that all the accused will cooperate in the investigation by appearing before the investigating police officer under the case registered and will not try to distort any evidence or facts.

Those granted bail today were Bobby Pawar, Ramesh Tomar, Lasun Todaria, Hari Om Bhatt, Mohan Kainthola, Nitin Dutt and Ram Kandwal. According to advocate Shiva Verma, who represented the accused, the accused were thankful to the court for granting bail to all the 13 people in this case.

According to the allegations levelled by the Police the protesters had blocked the roads in an unauthorised manner and indulged in intimidation and had participated in a violent protest on 9 February this year outside the Gandhi Park and on the Rajpur Road till the Clock Tower in Dehradun. The police had also alleged that the protesters had also pelted stones at the police force leading to lathicharge by the police.