Covid Care Centre begins functioning in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 28 Apr: The Covid Care Centre at the Sub District Hospital, here, became functional today. Now, Covid patients will not have to go to Dehradun for treatment. The hospital has been provided 25 beds with oxygen.

Dr Virendra Panti said today that, after the creation of the Covid-19 Centre, patients began to be admitted and treated under the supervision of doctors.

Meanwhile, Mussoorie Police took action against shopkeepers not following the social distancing guidelines. More than 30 shopkeepers were penalised on Wednesday. Mussoorie Police Station Incharge Devendra Aswal said that the local people and traders are constantly being urged to follow the rules, but even so, many were not doing so, not even wearing proper masks. Strict action was taken and many people penalised. He asserted that Corona curfew would be strictly enforced in Mussoorie. Action is also being taken against those who are found roaming in the market unnecessarily.