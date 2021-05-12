Covid Care Centre to open in Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 May: Graphic Era has announced a fee waiver for students who have lost their loved ones due to Corona. Along with this, it has been decided to provide assistance of Rs 15 lakh to the family of the late HOD who lost his life due to corona.

In a major step, today, Prof (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala, President, Graphic Era Educational Group, said that due to the pandemic, the lives of many people had come to a halt and suffered tragedies. Many families have lost the lives of the breadwinner. In this hour of intense grief, Graphic Era has decided to waive this session’s fee for all students whose earning parent has died due to corona.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that this exemption in fees will be given to the aggrieved students of Graphic Era Deemed University and to the students of the three campuses of Graphic Era Hill University as well. Graphic Era already exempted transportation and sports fee of all students due to lockdown. He also disclosed that Graphic Era will provide assistance of Rs 15 lakh to the family of the head of the Department of Information and Technology, Prof. Manish Mahajan, who lost his life after suffering from corona.

On the other hand, in view of the difficulties faced by people suffering from corona in hospital, the management of Graphic Era has decided to start a Covid Care Center in the hospital premises in Dhulakot very soon. It is expected that within 10 days this Covid centre will start admitting corona patients.