Covid Care Centre to open in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 27 Apr: The administration and health department here are working hard to establish the sub district hospital as a Covid care centre with all the necessary facilities.

SDM, Mussoorie, Manish Kumar, along with Executive Officer Ashutosh Sati, inspected the sub-district hospital and directed the health department officials to make the necessary arrangements. Talking to reporters, SDM Kumar said that the corona infection is spreading very fast in Mussoorie. The government has instructed transforming the sub-district hospital into a Covid Care Centre that would have 25 beds. The centre is likely to become operational from Wednesday.

He said that adequate arrangements had also been made for oxygen supply. A five-bed ICU is also being opened at the hospital, which had been delayed to some technical shortcomings. He added that the Landour Community Hospital had been authorised by the government to provide normal health services and people would be treated there at government rates.

Dr Yatendra Singh, CMS of Mussoorie Sub District Hospital, revealed that the 25-bed Covid Care Centre had been prepared with oxygen facilities in which all medical facilities have been made available. He added that the centre had been set up following the directions of Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi and higher officials of the Health Department. Dr KC Chauhan and Dr Virendra were also present on the occasion.